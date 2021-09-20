MMDCE list: Women don’t offer themselves for appointments at grass root level – Ben Ephson

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Women do not offer themselves for appointments at the grassroots levels hence the inadequate female representation in the list of nominated metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives across the country pollster Ben Ephson has said.



Out of the 260 nominees, 38 are females whereas 222 are males.



No female was nominated in the Western and Ahafo regions, according to the list.



In the Greater Accra Region, eight females were nominated for the MMDCEs role.



But 21 males were nominated in the same region.



The People’s National Convention (PNC) has said the inadequate women representation is worrying and has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to reconsider his nomination for the good of the country.



Reacting to the PNC’s concern on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM, on Monday, 20 September 2021, Mr Ephson said: “You don’t just give it to women because you want to have representation. People were selected and they were vetted. You must be careful that in [our quest] to try and have a lot of females in political positions’ most of them don’t offer themselves. Most of them don’t offer themselves at the grassroots levels so if two people, a woman and a man, goes for vetting and the man scores 70 per cent and the woman scores 30 per cent, you think we should choose the woman because we want to have women as MMDCEs? I don’t think it’s fair.”