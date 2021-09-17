MMDCE list: Nsawam traders reject President Akufo-Addo’s nominee

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• President Akufo-Addo has nominated Isaac Buabeng as MCE for Nsawam Adoagyiri



• They want Emmanuel Owusu as MCE as they believe he will champion the progress of the constituency



• The list is yet to be made official



A leaked document containing the nomination of some MMDCEs in the Eastern Region has infuriated some traders at Nsawam who have kicked against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s choice.



A document sighted by GhanaWeb mentions the incumbent Isaac Buabeng as the one nominated by the president as MCE for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency.



The retention of Isaac Buabeng did not evoke positive motions from some traders in the municipality who took to the streets of Nsawam today, September 17, 2021 to protest against the decision.



At a press conference held after the demonstration, the traders accused Isaac Buabeng of failure to show much competence in the first term.



They believe that his continuous stay in office will impede the municipality’s progress as the workload will fall on only their Member of Parliament, Yaw Annoh-Dompreh.



They thus want President Akufo-Addo to recall the list and nominate Emmanuel Owusu Arthur as MCE.



“Mr President, we beg you to appoint Emmanuel Owusu Arthur as MCE in our constituency because he is humble and hardworking which implies that he can work hand-in-hand with our MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



"Mr. President, we know that you are a listening government. We end here with more peace, may God richly bless you in abundance to help you rule the county. Amen. We hope our request will be granted in good faith" the petition added.











