MMDCE list: Learn from Akufo-Addo – Atubiga to NDC

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The list of MMDCEs was announced on Sunday, September 19



• The list confirmed appointments of new mayors of Kumasi and Accra



• Atubiga has appealed to the NDC to draw lessons from this



Stephen Atubiga, a former member of the National Democratic Congress believes that the party can pick some valuable lessons from President Nana Addo Dankwa’s list of nominated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.



Atubiga observes from the list that President Akufo-Addo opted to stick with persons who have shown some dedication and loyalty to his course.



He noted that unlike the NPP, the NDC does not recognize the efforts and sacrifices of its members.



“The DCE, MCE appointments made by the president, shows another lesson of rewarding hard work, loyalty and all-inclusive. NDC must learn,”, he said.



The list of MMDCEs was released on Sunday, September 19, 2021 with a significant majority of members retaining their positions.



The list has already created chaos in some districts with the resident of the Chereponi Chairman of the NPP set ablaze by unruly party faithful.



In the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality, there already have been two protests over the nomination of the incumbent MCE, Emmanuel Owusu.



Assembly members in Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly are threatening to reject Samuel Pyne as Mayor of Kumasi if the government does not clear the sum of GH¢50million debt the assembly owes.



Meanwhile the Minister for Local government, Dan Botwe, has appealed to members of the party to accept the president’s choice and work with the appointees.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview, Dan Botwe served a reminder to the party members that President Akufo-Addo has a task to build the country and must factor in a host of things before settling on one as his representative in a specific Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly.



