MIIF redeems Apiate pledge

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has presented relief items worth over GHc 250,000.00 to the victims of the Appiatse dynamite explosion in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal area in the Western Region.



This is in addition to a GHc 200,000.00 donation made to the Appiatse support fund, the government fund set up, purposely to receive cash donations towards supporting victims and reconstruction of the Appiatse township.



The relief items presented was to redeem a pledge made by MIIF following a needs assessment visit to the Apiatse Relief Camp and the ground zero of the explosion earlier in February 2022.



Residents at the camp during the visit told the MIIF team that their primary needs are shelter which required more tents and long-shelf foodstuffs among other pressing personal items.



“Today, we have brought what you requested of us when we came to see you,” Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund, Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, told an enthusiastic gathering at the camp.



“At MIIF, we believe that whatever happens to you happens to all of us. In that spirit which is referred to as Ubuntu, we are because you are. It is our prayer that this token would help reduce your burden and bring you some restoration” the MIIF CEO added.



The relief items donated by MIIF included 50 tents, capable of sheltering 200 people, clothing, plastic cups, tubers of yam, bags of gari, various canned foods and beans as well as other provisions and spices.



“For us at MIIF, we made a promise and we have delivered. We are proud that we could bring some measure of hope and restoration to this community. Having experienced what, they did, it is a victory of the human spirit for them to be able to even laugh and have hopeful expectations for a better tomorrow” the MIIF CEO said.



Thirteen (13) people died and hundreds got injured in Appiatse, a small Western Regional town along the Bogoso-Tarkwa road when a truck carrying explosives to a mine site exploded after a collision with a motorcycle.



Several companies and organizations have responded to the humanitarian emergency by contributing to the Appiatse Support Fund. MIIF on February 22 2022, presented a cheque of GHc 200,000.00 to the Appiatse Support Fund chaired by Dr Joyce Aryee.



“I am particularly happy about the donation from MIIF. I know you have been there on the ground to do some needs assessment. The Appiatse Support Fund’s main duty is to restore hope and facilitate the construction of a new community for the victims”.



“I wholly applaud your decision to also make a physical donation as a top up on the cash. This is brilliant. We want other companies to emulate your example,” Dr Aryee said when she received the cheque on behalf of the Relief Fund.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, on behalf of the Appiatse explosion victims, registered the sincere appreciation of the beneficiaries to the MIIF team.



“We were here when they came. We told them we needed tents. We needed food. They have brought all of that and still given a donation in Accra. Many companies have come to donate to us and for that we are grateful” Dr Dasmani said.



MIIF



MIIF is a sovereign minerals fund mandated by the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act, 2018 (Act 978) as amended, to maximize the value of dividend and royalties income accruing to the Republic of Ghana in a beneficial, accountable and sustainable manner and to monetize Ghana’s mineral wealth in a manner which would bring long term value to Ghana.



MIIF also has 100% ownership of Agyapa Royalties Company, the only state-owned gold royalties company in Africa. MIIF intends to list Agyapa on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange later in 2022.