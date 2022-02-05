MFWA hasn't employed forensic experts - Sulemana Braimah tells Adom-Otchere

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Adom-Otchere praised Manasseh Azure Awuni and his team



Adom-Otchere described them as forensic experts



They have fact-checked a viral photo of the President and his alleged girlfriend



Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, has not been friendly with Sulemana Braimah and 'The Fourth Estate' team especially over an investigation into the Lighthouse Chapel International.



In the wake of that exposé, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, GACL, spent the entire editorial segment of his show to describe the investigation of 'The Fourth Estate' journalists as the “I-catch-you-I-catch-you journalism.”



But on Thursday, February 3, something unusual happened on Good Evening Ghana, especially during the editorial segment in front of the famous touch screen.



Adom-Otchere, sang the praises of Sulemana Braimah and his team for Fact-Checking a viral photo of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his alleged girlfriend, Serwaa Broni. In the said photo, the President appeared in the photo topless with Serwaa Broni sitting on something which looks like a bed.



Fact-Ghana forensically investigated the photo and in a subsequent report concluded that, the photo was cloned and the image which looked like President Akufo-Addo was not him but someone else.



Paul Adom-Otchere referencing the report, praised Sulemana Braimah, Manasseh Azure Awuni and the team at Fact-Check Ghana, describing them as forensic experts – reading the entire report on Thursday’s edition of his show.



Commenting in a post on Friday, February 4, Braimah stated that, Paul Adom-Otchere should be informed that Media Foundation for West Africa's Fact-Check team have not employed any "forensic experts".



He said, the journalists at 'The Fourth Estate' and 'Fact-Check Ghana' are journalists with conscience.



"Someone should remind Opana that both Fact-Check Ghana and The Fourth Estate are projects of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA). When the team's journalism exposed allegations against the President as fake, Opana was all over, reading the entire report and calling the @factcheck_ghana team forensic experts, etc.



"Please, they are not Forensic Experts. The MFWA hasn't employed any forensic experts. They are just JOURNALISTS with CONSCIENCE!" Sulemana Braimah's post concluded with a photo of Paul Adom-Otchere in front of the touch screen.



