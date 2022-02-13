MFWA condemns arrest of Accra FM journalist

General News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Programmes Officer for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Kwaku Krobea Asante, has said giving a custodial sentence to a journalist for on-air statements equals the stifling of the freedom of expression.



According to him, there are different ways of seeking a fair trial when it comes to matters of journalists making unfair or untrue statements about a third party, but that does not include imprisonment.



“We shouldn’t get to the point where we arrest and jail people for statements they make when there are ways of seeking a fair trial. When someone says anything false about you, you can sue the individual for defamation and not use your power to influence the arrest of pressmen,” he noted.



Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa HoaDaben political talk show, Mr. Asante reiterated, “It is not appropriate to give someone a custodial sentence over freedom of expression issues. They can be fined and suffer other punishments but not imprisonment.”



The police have explained that the Accra FM presenter who was arrested on Thursday night was over an alleged publication of false news and offensive conduct.



According to the police, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah’s arrest “became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigations.”



Kwaku Krobea Asante advised pressmen to be mindful of statements on air also charged them to also respect police invitations as responsible citizens.



“As the press, we have a duty to ourselves and society. Because the society listens to us to guide their lives, we need to be responsible,” he charged.