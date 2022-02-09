MD of Ghana Airports Company sacked

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa, has been sacked.



A letter signed by Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said, “his Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated."



The letter did not state the reasons for his sack.



Mr. Kwakwa took over after the former Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Mr. John Dekyem Attafuah was relieved from his position in 2019.



A letter directing him to leave office was signed by the late Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, and addressed to The Board Chairman.



Yaw Kwakwa who was deputy to John Dekyem Attafuah was then directed to hand over to his Deputy, who was expected to act until a substantive appointment of a new Managing Director was made.



This was after Dekyem Attafuah was accused of sabotaging the initiatives of government within the Ghana Airport company and was been reportedly autocratic in his leadership of the key state company.



Read a copy of the letter below:



