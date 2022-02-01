MCE vows strict enforcement of sanitation bye-laws

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has warned of strict enforcement of the assembly's sanitation bye-laws to keep the metropolis clean.



He said there would be consequences for anybody who would break the bye-laws they were not going to get away with that.



“Any person who failed to comply with the sanitation bye-law commits an offence and liable to summary conviction to a fine or a term of imprisonment depending on the nature of the nuisance,” Mr. Ashitey said at the launch of the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign in the metropolis.



He pledged that the campaign was going to continue until Tema “becomes the cleanest city in the whole of Africa” adding that, the campaign would be combined with greening and improvement of the street lighting system.



As part of the activities to launch the campaign, the TMA went on a float through the streets in the metropolis and the MCE said this was to alert everybody to do the right things.



There would now be regular visits to homes and business centres by a team of officers from the assembly to ensure compliance with the sanitation bye-laws.



Mr. Ashitey said summons would be issued to any offenders, those whose surroundings were found to be filthy and unhygienic.



He cautioned that anyone who would attempt to influence the Sanitation Enforcement Team with money would be arrested and prosecuted.