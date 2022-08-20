MCE tasks students to massively embrace ICT program introduced by MoCD

Regional News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Omane Aboagye, has encouraged students to take advantage of the ICT programme introduced by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation to broader their scope of knowledge in modern technology.



He stressed the importance of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security in the day-to-day operations of entrepreneurs as well as building successful businesses online.



The MCE was speaking on behalf of the Deputy Minister responsible for Communication and Digitalisation and MP for Juaben Constituency, Mrs. Ama Pomaa Boateng at a programme organised by the Ministry of Communication (MoCD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE); Ghana Education Service (GES) and Huawei Technologies Ghana at Juaben SHS.



Mr. Aboagye admonished the students to take keen interest in acquiring ICT skills to participate in e-commerce and choose the career paths that would make them become globally competitive within the digital space.



He said, the digital space grants women the opportunity to learn and work remotely at their convenience.



The MCE acknowledged the fact that, though the ICT space is male-dominated, girls could venture into that space as long as they were prepared to learn.



To address the gender digital gap, Mr Omane indicated that the Ministry had implemented the Girls-In-ICT programme with the aim of providing basic ICT skills and to also encourage more girls to take career paths in ICT as well as motivating girls and women in the usage securely.



In all 1447 students were educated on the ten common cyber security, information security and data privacy.



They were also enlightened on the top ten common cyber security threats that are often exposed to on the internet.



These include malware attacks, phishing password attacks, man-in-the-middle attacks, distributed Denial-of-service attacks Drive-by-download attacks, Malvertising, Rogue software attacks and business email compromise attacks.



As part of the strategies to ascertain the knowledge of the students in the ICT, the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation officials conducted spot quizzes and gave out cups, pens, diaries and t-shirts as prizes for those who got it right.



Madam Josephine Opuni Boakye, Headmistress of Juaben Senior High School (SHS), commended the MCE, MP as well the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation for the girls in ICT initiative.



She was confident that with such intervention, Ghana was on course to produce more female experts in ICT.