MCE reveals how fear-gripped officers left bushes due to threats by Fulanis

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Security detachment detailed to support Operation Cowleg activities to deal and flush out the Fulani menace within the Asante Akyem enclave withdrew following threats of some Fulani herdsmen, a top official has revealed.



This was revealed by the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) for Asante Akyem North, Francis Oti Boateng, while speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, January 18.



He explained that the withdrawal of the security detachment was triggered in December last year after some Fulani herdsmen in a press conference threatened to deal with security personnel who will be deployed into the bush because they know the terrain better than the security guards.



According to the MUSEC chair, who is also the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), the threats sunk shivers and fear into the spine of the security guards; thus withdrawing their services for fear of their lives.



After the deployment of Operation Cowleg in 2017, there was an auxiliary detachment from Konongo Divisional Command in Agogo to augment the services of the officers.



Mr Oti Boateng lamented that with the withdrawal of the backup team for Operation Cowleg, there has only been a handful of soldiers to man the area, hence the resurgence of the heinous acts, the latest which happened Monday, January 17, resulting in the butchering of a 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso in the Ananekrom Electoral Area of the Asante Akyem North District, Ashanti Region.



The MUSEC chair told the host of the show, Sir John, that “with what has happened [Monday], we are regrouping for an emergency security meeting to deploy high-security detachment including helicopters to comb the enclave to arrest the recurring trends of Fulani Menace which was dealt with some four years ago”.