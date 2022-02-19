MCE rallies support to develop Nzema East Municipality

Politics of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Mrs. Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region has called for strong cooperation and support of all stakeholders, especially chiefs and people, to enable her to deliver to the developmental aspiration of the people.



According to her, the development of the Electoral Areas within the Municipality could be realized only when all the key stakeholders complement her efforts and that of the government aimed at bringing the needed socio-economic and infrastructural development to the people.



The MCE, Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah made the call at Gwira Banso when she paid a familiarization visit to acquaint herself with developmental issues in the area and find lasting solutions to them.



At the community center at Gwira Banso where a mini durbar was held in her honour and her entourage, the Chief of the area, Nana Ete Akrade ll, and his elders enumerated the challenges they were facing in terms of telecommunication network system, toilet facilities, and their deplorable roads.



In her response, the MCE who was nominated and confirmed as MCE for Nzema East Municipality in late 2021, took the opportunity to assure the community that their concerns would be solved.



She pledged her total commitment to lobby for the construction of the Gwira Banso township roads to be constructed.



"I will work hard to lobby for the Gwira Banso town roads to be constructed so that dust will not disturb the people here because Gwira Banso is a commercial area in the Nzema East Municipality and I will team up with Gwira Banso Chief to make it done", she promised.



She therefore, seized the opportunity to urge the traditional authorities, religious bodies, security agencies, civil society organizations, youth groups, and other stakeholders to maintain the peace and security in the district for accelerated socio-economic development.



"We need to rebrand Nzema East Municipality and before we can achieve that we need to maintain the peace and security we are enjoying currently and I will appeal to security agencies, traditional leaders, religious leaders, youth groups and others to support me to maintain peace in the Municipality so that the development that we are all looking can come to pass", she said.



The MCE ended her speech by pleading with the residents to support the E-Levy to be passed.



"I will use this platform to appeal to you to support the E-Levy to be passed by Parliament and this E-levy is coming to help us all and not one person", she urged.



On his part, the Chief of the area, Nana Ete Akrade ll commended the MCE Dorcas Amoah for the bold steps she has taken to construct a police station for the good people of Gwira Banso and its surrounding communities to protect them.



"In fact, the MCE is doing well and we need to support her because currently she is constructing a police station for us and the construction is ongoing and this police station will protect us so let us support the contractor to complete it on time and I believe that the rest of our problems will be addressed by the MCE, God bless her", he expressed her excitement.



The construction of the Police station which has started and is nearly at its completion stage was applauded by the community and thanked the MCE for her big vision and foresight and a dream come true.



The Chief, Elders and the community who were so overwhelmed with the interaction of the MCE and her entourage pledged to support any developmental projects and programs which would be brought to their community when it needed communal labour.



The MCE later, presented some streetlights to the Chief of the area, Nana Ete Akrade ll on behalf of the community.