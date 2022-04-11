MCE inspects work as reconstruction of drainage system under Mile 7 Flyover starts

Regional News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Work has commenced in earnest on the reconstruction of the drainage system under the Achimota Mile 7 Flyover.



This is expected to curtail the perennial flooding and improve traffic flow under the flyover.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, visited the site to inspect the ongoing works.



The project has two components with phase one, which is being executed by Highbrains Limited, involving the excavation and laying of bigger pipe culverts, measuring 900mm and 1,100mm in diameter, from the Old Peace FM (now Best Point) to the underpass and from there towards Achimota ABC.



When completed, the flow of water will be channeled from the existing choked drains and chambers around the flyover into the new culverts which can contain heavy volumes of water and end the flooding situation.



The phase two of the project involves the resurfacing of the underpass leading to the covering of the gapping chambers which often cause heavy vehicular traffic especially when it rains as the area floods.



The visibly elated Municipal Chief Executive, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, could not hide her joy at seeing the project finally take off.



She explained that her persistent calls on the authorities, Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highways Authority, has paid off and expressed utmost gratitude to them for delivering on their promise to address the situation.



"Five months ago, my first day at work, this is where I started it. I came with the technical officers to conduct feasibility studies and then prepared and submitted a report to the Regional Minister. We thank God for making it possible for this work to be undertaken. They are constructing new and bigger drains to divert the water that stagnates here whenever it rains so this situation will soon be a thing of the past," she remarked heartily.



The MCE once again, seized the opportunity to assure the residents in the Municipality of her total commitment towards delivering her roads agenda.



She said efforts are being made to ensure that all the critical roads in the Municipality are fixed as they remain her priority concern.







"I'm taking this opportunity to inform all the residents to expect us to work on their roads. I'm there for the roads as your needs assessment I conducted indicated that roads are your major concern. Today we're here, tomorrow it will be Abokobi-Boi, Pure Water, and Teiman roads. It is our prayer that the contractors will come to site soon," she intimated.



The Assembly Member for Dome East, Joseph Iddrisu Boakye, who accompanied the MCE and whose jurisdiction the project is taking place, expressed great happiness and heaved a sigh of relief for the start of the work.



He appealed to motorists and residents in the area to cooperate with and support the contractor by complying with the necessary arrangements put in place to ensure smooth execution of the project.



Meanwhile drivers and passengers plying the Achimota Mile Seven Flyover have lauded the MCE and the Assembly, as well as the Government and Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, for coming in to address their plights.



