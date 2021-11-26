MCE inspects projects in Prestea Huni-Valley

Regional News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, has embarked on a tour to inspect some ongoing projects that were being executed in the Municipality.



The purpose of the visit was to ascertain the progress of work made on the various projects and the challenges the contractors were encountering.



Dr. Dasmani and his team inspected a three-unit classroom block with a headmaster's office at Bayreagya, a Community-Health Based Planning Services compound (CHPS) with nurses’ quarters at Eshreso and Beppo, three-unit classroom block with a storeroom at Bogoso Roman Catholic school and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory at Bogoso Municipal Assembly School.



The MCE was accompanied by Mr. George Scott, the Municipal Engineer from the Works Department, and Mr. Abdul Fatawu Issah, a Member of the Education Directorate.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the inspection, Dr. Dasmani said most of the projects were about 85 percent complete.



He said the projects were initiated to improve educational standards and offer quality health care delivery for citizens in the municipality.



The MCE commended the contractors for the work done and urged them to complete the projects on time to serve the purpose for which it was constructed.



Dr. Dasmani applauded the residents of Bayreagya for the dedication and commitment they have shown towards the construction of the three-unit classroom block which was being financed through community assistance.



He assured them that the assembly would do its best to provide them with all the resources needed for the completion of the project.



Dr. Dasmani explained the second phase of the project which was made up of a three-unit classroom block would commence soon after the completion of the first phase.



The MCE entreated communities to embrace the community assistance initiative for the assembly to undertake many projects in the Municipality at a reduced cost.



Mr. Abdul Fatawu Issah, charged the beneficiary communities to be actively involved in the monitoring of projects in their jurisdiction to promote ownership.