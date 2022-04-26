MCE honours staff of Hohoe Municipal Hospital

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has presented a citation and an undisclosed cash to Miss Dinah Searyoh, a staff of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital for her sterling hard work and dedication to duty.



Miss Searyoh, a Senior Nursing Officer of the Hospital has been in the profession for more than a decade.



Mr Awume said he noticed her passion and love for her job when his late father was admitted in the Hospital.



He said the gesture was to change the narrative of the public about staff of the Hospital as well as changing the mindset of care giving by health professionals.



Mr Awume said it was his plan to promote health and reshape health care delivery in the Municipality.



He noted that the care patients received at the Hospital would have a long way to project a good image of the facility.



Mr Awume urged the Administration to institute a system where feedback could be tracked to recognise other staff of the Hospital.



He admonished the staff to continue to give off their best in all they do.



Miss Searyoh said she was honoured to be recognised and expressed gratitude to the MCE for the gesture.



She urged her fellow colleagues to remain dedicated and committed to duty, adding that their job was a calling and a pastoral work.