MCE for Bibiani supports NPP communication team

Politics of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Amoah, has donated GHC9,000.00 to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators in the Municipality to motivate them to publicise government’s programmes and policies.



The amount was received by the Constituency Communications Officer, Mr Jacob Anyimah, in the presence of Mr Joseph Amandeh, Secretary, and Mr Franklin Appiah Kubi, the Constituency Chairman.



The MCE also paid the travel cost for the communicators to Takoradi for a workshop recently.



He emphasized that unity was key to breaking the eight-year mantra and also stressed the need for forgiveness and reconciliation.



As part of efforts to provide alternative livelihood and also curb the illegal mining menace, Mr Amoah said the Ministry of Agriculture had provided 10,000 oil palm seedlings to farmers for planting in the constituency.