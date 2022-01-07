MCE cuts sod for construction of police station at Tokokoe

Regional News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: GNA

Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, has cut the sod for the construction of a police station at Tokokoe in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region to ensure security.



The project is expected to be completed within four months to curb illicit activities such as drug use and robberies at the community and its environs, which were in close proximity to neighbouring Togo.



Mr Bosson advised the youth to take advantage of government’s initiatives, including the Planting for Food and Jobs, to improve their standard of living.



He appealed to people in the Municipality to desist from bush burning and other acts of environmental degradation to conserve the “oxygen city status” of the area.



Togbe Kwasi Agama, the Chief of the Tokokoe Community, said the last police post there was established 48 years ago and commended the government for the project.



He pledged the community’s support towards its early completion.