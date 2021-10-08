MCE confirmation: Treat cash gifts as crime – Expert

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

A local governance expert, Fred Odura, has said the monetisation of the confirmation of some of the president’s nominees for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) smacks of criminality and also corruption.



Mr. Odura said such acts must be investigated thoroughly and those found culpable prosecuted.



He was reacting to allegations that the MCE nominee for Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur gifted assembly members moneys to enable him to be confirmed for the position.



In Shama, some assembly members also alleged that they were given ¢2,500 to vote for the nominee.



Reacting to the development on 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Friday, Mr. Odura explained that “it’s pure corruption. We must treat it as a criminal act. The giver and the taker are all liable so we must investigate the matter.”



He added that “there must be an investigation and those found culpable must be prosecuted”.



Mr. Oduro further observed that the canker started about twenty years ago.



“It started about twenty years ago and now it’s being done openly. Now, assembly members, either demand or take bribes before the confirmations and that means you did not vote but you took bribes. That was the beginning of the challenge and the question is, where do the people [MMDCEs] get the money to pay the bribe?”



He explained that “that is going to affect the development because maybe the person coming [MMDCE] does not have money so they go and borrow for that purpose and so when they come, they have to work to recoup that amount. It is pure bribery …some even think that it’s the only time we can make some money.”



He further charged the government to resource assembly members properly to avert the situation where they demand bribes.



“The checks the assembly members have on the executives is missing and we should resource assembly members. They do a wonderful job. They are pillars of the community”.



He explained that “in the assembly, the expected roles they should play are missed out so if we can get them back to do what is expected under the local government system that will help.”