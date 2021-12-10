MCE chased away during demonstration over bad roads at Agape

Regional News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Residents of Agape within Ablekuma in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency on Friday, 10 December 2021, chased away the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mohammed Basiru when he turned up on announced during a protest against bad roads.



According the residents, the MCE was chased away after criticizing them for not engaging his office before the protest and also accusing them of being influenced by unseen hands.



“They should have gone to my office first to meet with me for a discussion before embarking on this action. Maybe they have started on the wrong foot. If they had come, I don’t think this demonstration would have gone ahead.” He said



His comments seem to have agitated the protestors leading to them booing and chasing him away from the area.



The all-red-clad demonstrators wielded placards with messages such as: “We’re tired of the promises”, “We are part of Ghana”, “#FixAgapeRoadsNow”, “Residents of Agape also pay taxes”, “Residents of Agape deserve better”, “We are citizens and not spectators”, “Agape lives matter”, among others.



They chanted songs that said “the roads are bad” and needs fixing as they marched through the community.



The leader of the demonstrating residents, Twumasi Ampofo, in an interview with Accra100.5FM’s Ghana Yensom, said because of “the bad nature of the roads in the area, workers have to walk for between 20 to 30 minutes every day to nearby towns like Sowutuom, Lomnava among others to catch commercial vehicles to their various work destinations.”



The MCE has however assured the residents that he will ensure the roads are fixed.