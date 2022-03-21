MCE appeals for more police personnel and higher court in Walewale

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Correspondence from North East Region



The incessant robbery attacks on the residents of the North East Region have not been good news to stakeholders, the youth, and business mongers as the crime rates are heightening.



Traders, motor riders, shop owners, and mobile money vendors cannot operate after 7 PM for fear of being ambushed by armed robbers.



The West Mamprusi Municipality is the most precarious district in terms of robbery attacks among the six districts in the region due to its economic viability, hence, the central business town of the North East Region.



The Mamprugu Moaduri District is second in terms of robbery attacks as robbers recently robbed gold miners and other travellers on the Yizesi-Nangrumah stretch of the road because of the mining activities in the area.



This and other criminal activities in the North East Region have compelled the MCE for the West Mamprusi Municipality, Issahak Arimeyaw Basintale Somo Lucky to appeal for more police deployment and a high court or any court that can adjudicate on robbery cases in his municipality and the North East Region at large.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the MCE appealed that the police in Walewale do not have enough vehicles and personnel to be able to patrol all parts of the Municipality.



"We were able to bring in the CTU unit of the Ghana Police service. Unfortunately, the vehicle that they were using for the patrols had an accident where two of the men died. That patrol team vehicle has not been replaced and it is one of the reasons why the patrols cannot be done.



"It is not because maybe the police or the security service have relaxed, they have not relaxed, they are lacking some logistics and we are making an appeal to government especially, through the ministry of interior to look into these issues to see how best they can support us to resolve it," Somo Lucky appealed.



He says the district court in Walewale cannot adjudicate robbery cases and other major crimes in the municipality hence, the government should support Walewale with any court that can adjudicate crime-related cases.



"We already have a district court, so we don't need another district court, we are aiming at a higher one that can take in charge of our issues when it comes to adjudication on robbery," he said.



He says this is the third time he is appealing to the presidency and the judiciary to build a higher court in Walewale to help fight the persistent robbery menace in the municipality.