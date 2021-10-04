MCE For Weija-Gbawe Municipal gets 100% endorsement

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: Jonah Eledi, Contributor

Incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Mr. Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor successfully executed an unprecedented political feat in the MCE confirmation conducted and supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday, October 1, 2021.



This was after the assembly members and government appointees of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly publicly announced their intention to give Mr. Kumor a popular acclamation.



This unprecedented request was however overturned by the Electoral Commission on the grounds that the assembly members needed to cast their ballot.



At the close of polls, Mr. Kumor pulled a 100% YES vote.



Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kumor expressed his appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for renominating him for the position of MCE.



He further appreciated all Assembly Members in the municipality for the trust reposed in him.



“I particularly thank the media houses within the jurisdiction for their adherence to professionalism throughout the confirmation process, and would wish to indicate that I shall avail myself at the appropriate time for further deliberations on matters of our Municipality,” added.



He assured all gathered that he will continue to pursue pro-poor policies to bring sustainable development to the municipality.



“I hope that Mr. Kumor is going to channel his energy into fighting the challenges that have consistently become detrimental to the development of the assembly,” Mr Quartey noted.