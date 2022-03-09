MCE, ECG boss reject allegations of creating tension in Ejisu NPP

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Municipal Chief Executive of the Ejisu Municipality, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, has brushed aside media reports that he instigated recent agitations by some party supporters in the Ejisu Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



A group calling itself the Young Patriot had accused the MCE and the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Kwame Agyeman-Budu, of sponsoring the ongoing political turbulence in the constituency.



The group said the ECG MD was lacing his boots to contest in the party's impending parliamentary primaries hence his decision to destabilize the polling station elections.



Speaking on Kumasi based radio station, Kessben FM, Hon. Oduro Frimpong poured scorn on the allegations.



The MCE, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ejisu Constituency, described the allegations as "fictitious, concocted, unwarranted" aimed at tarnishing his hard-earned reputation.



"The criticism from the group is unfounded. Let me state on authority that Kwame Agyeman-Budu has never said or suggested anywhere that he would contest the parliamentary primaries.



"Kwame is my senior and he has not declared any intention of contesting John Kumah, so the allegations should be treated with absolute contempt," Hon. Oduro Sarpong intimated.



While calling for a truce, he was quick to add that the constituency executive would not hesitate to take disciplinary action against the "doom-mongers".



"Let me state on authority that on the day of the polling station election Kwame Agyeman-Budu was not in the country. He was on official duty outside the country, so how do you accuse him of masterminding agitations"?" he queried.



"It is also instructive to add that, Mr Agyeman-Budu together with his aide donated a substantial amount of money towards the construction of the Ejisu NPP party office which the MP claims to have personally donated to the party," he continued.



Mr Agyeman-Budu's excellent performance as the Managing Director of ECG under the able leadership of Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as head of the Energy Ministry is manifestly evident in the stable supply of electricity Ghanaians have enjoyed. The good people of Ghana are the best judges if this amount to an incompetent running of a company.