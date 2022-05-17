MCE, 2 police officers, 3 civilians injured after an accidental gun discharged

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

The Municipal Chief Executive for Wassa Amenfi East, Frederick Korankye, some two police officers and 3 civilians narrowly escaped death in an incident that occurred at the Wassa Akropong Police Station on Sunday, May 15, 2022.



The rifle of a police officer reportedly went off at the station during a confrontation leading to the victims suffering various degrees of injuries.



According to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com, the said officer had returned from an operation to arrest some armed robbers who had attacked a gold dealer at Wassa Akropong.



Some members of the community besieged the police station to complain about the incidents of armed robbery attacks being experienced in the area.



The police officer in his bid to control the crowd sought to remove the bullets in his gun.



The gun however went off in the process causing injury to the six victims.



Meanwhile, the MCE and the five other victims are said to be in a good condition after being treated for their injuries.