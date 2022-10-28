MBCF engages St. Mary’s students on breast cancer

Health News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF) has engaged students of St. Mary’s Senior High School in Accra on breast cancer.



The all-girls school is the second Senior High School, which has benefited from the MBCF sensitization and free screening for breast cancer.



The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who also leads the MBCF encouraged the students to report immediately any abnormalities they find with their breasts and not to shy away from opening up.



The MBCF, which was founded to carry out regular education on breast cancer throughout the year, is targeting young people to inculcate in them the habit of constant screening and early treatment as they grow.



“It is time we do not shield problems affecting mankind and society. That is why we are embarking on this exercise to educate you on breast cancer. You have to come out boldly if you realize the signs of the disease so that you can get early treatment. Do not think it is meant for only older people,” Mr. Kwarteng said.



The Head of the Korle-Bu teaching hospital’s Chemotherapy Department of the Breast Cancer Unit, Eric Brobbey urged the students to educate their parents on the disease.



Mr. Brobbey who took the students through some causes and preventive measures of breast cancer urged them not to panic when they realize some of the signs but seek early treatment to save their breasts from being severed.



“If you come early, you will take your breast home but if you delay you will go without the breast,” he said.



A team from the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital screened teachers for breast cancer.



The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation was founded on the vision of the late wife of Mr. Kwarteng, Amina Oppong Kwarteng who succumbed to breast cancer whiles undergoing treatment.