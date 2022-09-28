'MASLOC loans are for Ghanaians' - Deputy CEO tells NPP executives

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

As plans are underway to equip sympathizers and members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Paul Sarbeng, has shared government policies and programs with party executives.



He explained what the NPP government has done and is continuing to do for the people of Ghana to reduce poverty in the country.



At a meeting with NPP Constituency Organizers in Kumasi, Mr. Sarbeng said the 'welfare of the party executives should be taken into consideration.'



'MASLOC is for all Ghanaians, and we intend to equip and resource you. The loan is not for free, and you can also apply for it to cushion your small business if you are interested. Don't hesitate to do so', Mr. Sarbeng advised.



Adding:'I must also say that if we are going to get another term of office, the work will depend on people like you,' he stated.



The meeting with the Deputy MASLOC CEO comes shortly after thirty-four trader groups at Kejetia Market received loans totalling Ghc1.7 million to sustain their businesses.



He also stated that recovery is ongoing, and the institution's ability to recover will enable it to give more loans to Ghanaian businesses and request their assistance in recovering the loans.



'There's nothing the President can do and exclude Ashanti Region from. So just exercise patience, and it will get to your time', Mr. Paul Sarbeng said while he received cheers from party members present.