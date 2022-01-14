Lynching of Holland-based Ghanaian: Asokwa Police arrests two

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: wontumionline.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has reacted to last Sunday’s lynching of a returnee Ghanaian resident in Holland, Bernard Boateng at Aputuogya on the outskirts of Kumasi.



Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, who addressed the media at his office said two persons including the girlfriend of the deceased have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in the custody of the Asokwa Police.



The suspects are Kwaku Frimpong,31, and his girlfriend, Mabel Ofori, 25 years.



ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the two will soon be put before court for remand to help in investigations and also to arrest other accomplices.