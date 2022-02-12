You are here: HomeNews2022 02 12Article 1467514

Music of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: Theophilus Barrow, Contributor

Lyfstyle talks true love in new single 'Why Me'

Lyfstyle, a talented Ghanaian singer signed to Trouble Records, has released his debut single for the year 2022.

In his new single 'Why Me', the multi-talented singer discusses a one-of-a-kind love.

He talks about a person's decision to settle with another in the midst of several options.

Although some people want to stay committed to their partners, others do not keep their promises, but Lyfstyle's new song "Why Me" gives hope to those who are still looking for a true lover.

The song was accompanied by a beautiful video depicting true love.



