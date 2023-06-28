‘Lydia Seyram your downfall is next’ – John Dumelo reacts to outcome of Assin North by-election

Politics of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has sent a warning to his 2020 parliamentary contender in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan Seyram, urging her to prepare for her downfall at the 2024 polls.



The message, delivered via Twitter on June 27, 2023, comes after Dumelo celebrated the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin North by-election, where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Opoku suffered a defeat to James Gyakye Quayson.



John Dumelo, who contested the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the NDC ticket for the first time in the previous election, made his intentions clear with a tweet that read, "Lydia Seyram Alhassan, your downfall is next!"



The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has been a hotspot for both NPP and NDC. In the 2020 elections, Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan fought a closely contested race, with Seyram emerging as the winner.



However, Dumelo's warning suggests that he remains determined to claim the seat in the upcoming elections.



The NDC candidate for Assin North defeated the NPP candidate, marking a significant win for the opposition party.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.





You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebAM/SARA