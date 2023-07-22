Luxury houses, cash for ex-boyfriend – How 18-year-old house help spent Cecilia Dapaah’s ‘stolen’ money

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

It’s been one revelation after another following news about an alleged theft at the residence of Sanitation and Water resources minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



A publication by The Chronicle indicated that 2 house helps stole monies and property from the bedroom of Cecilia and her husband; Daniel Osei Kuffour running into millions of dollars.



The incident is said to have happened between July and October 2022. Per details from the charge sheet, Patience, also known as Maabena was the house help of the couple at the time the incident occurred while Sarah was a former employee.



A total of 1 million US dollars is said to have been stolen together with €300,000 and millions of Ghana Cedis.



Other items including bags, clothes, and jewelry worth dollars were also stolen by the two women; Patience Botwe; 18 years old, and Sarah Agyei; 30 years old.



The brief facts of the case indicated how the monies were spent by the two accused persons.



Patience, the 18-year-old is said to have surprisingly spent lavishly monies allegedly stolen from the couple.



This is a breakdown of how the monies stolen by Patience were spent per a Chronicle report:



- Patience is said to have bolted with her boyfriend, Benjamin after being given police bail. The two went into hiding at Tamale where they rented a 3-bedroom apartment at the cost of GHC 105,600.



- Further search by the police at the Tamale residence revealed huge sums of cash; US$40,000 and GHC 72,619.70 believed to be part of the stolen monies.



- Patience is said to have bought a lavish 3-bedroom house in Amrahia, worth US$70,000, aside from the rented apartment in Tamale. This house is said to have been furnished with top-of-the-line items including a double-decker fridge, water dispenser, TV set, washing machine, and chest cooler among others.



- Patience also bought a brand new Hyundai Elantra worth GHC80,000 for her boyfriend Benjamin; a car which he sold to purchase a Honda Civic.



- The accused is also said to have gifted her father an amount of GHC50,000 and her ex-boyfriend; Malik, GHC1 million.





Alongside her accomplice, former house help Sarah Agyei, the young woman is now before an Accra Circuit Court facing charges of theft and illegal possession of stolen property.



