Luxurious jet: You cannot stay silent - Okudzeto asks Akufo-Addo to speak publicly

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo to come out publicly and address Ghanaians about his recent taste for luxurious private jets.



According to him, he believes his answers will put matters to rest.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the President needs to speak publicly to Ghanaians and explain his sudden penchant for the use of luxurious private jet which is draining the country of its pocket.



He said the monies spent by government to rent these luxurious aircraft can equally be used to provide amenities and infrastructure for some communities in the country.



"As Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces whose Air Force’s Communications Squadron is responsible for the Presidential Jet, you owe Ghanaians direct explanation in the true spirit of transparency and accountability as to why you prefer to lease aircrafts at astonishing cost to the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer instead of flying the Falcon purchased by a government you were an integral part of at a fantastic cost US$37,150,000.00 in 2008. (See Parliamentary Hansard of 19th March, 2008)".



He further added that Ghanaians deserve and demand to know from him why he prefers alien luxury aircrafts operated by foreign crew when our celebrated Air Force professionals with unquestionable loyalty trained at significant expense to the taxpayer guarantee better security for our Presidents — an action creating considerable disquiet within the ranks of the Ghana Air Force.



"Ghanaians want to know just how far you are willing to go with narcissistic personal comfort at their expense and exactly what you meant by protecting the public purse? They also want to know what it means to burden-share in this period of economic hardship and what aspect of the burden you are responsible for?"



The Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs has expressed worry about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's lavish spending on a private jet on his recent trips abroad.



A total of 2.4 million Ghana cedis was spent in May alone on private jets, the North Tongu MP has alleged that the President in his recent trips rented another luxurious jet which cost the taxpayer over £15, 000 an hour.



