Luhuese–Obane road now a death trap

Residents of Obane and Kwalakpoyom, farming communities in the Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region have expressed worry over the muddy nature of their road describing it as a death trap.



The six-kilometre road that links the communities to the main Ada Foah– Kasseh road is muddy and slippery and not motorable and drivers who risk to use the road get stacked while motorbike riders who attempt using it end up inside the mud.



According to the community members, lives have been lost and several others have sustained injuries on the muddy road.



Madam Mary Apodei, opinion leader of Obane, told the Ghana News Agency at Big Ada that anytime a pregnant women were in labour, the community men carried them to the main road before getting access to a car to the nearest health centre.



She revealed that students had to stay back at home whenever it rained for the road to dry before they could go to school.



Due to the bad nature of the road, traders are unable to go to the market anytime it rained.



Mr. Francis Agbloe, a commercial motorcyclist of Obane told GNA that when it rains, they increase their charges to prevent the community members from calling them to use the bikes on the slippery road.



Mr. Akrofi Elijah from Kwalakpoyom told the GNA that some of their pregnant wives lost their lives on the road when they were sending them to health centres for delivery.



"Sometimes when it rains, bereaved families have to endure the unpleasant duty of removing the corpse from the Ambulance and continue the six-kilometre muddy road carrying the corpse on foot for the funeral," he said.