Ludicrous and false! - GHS responds to allegations over coronavirus tests at KIA

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has described as “false” allegations being made by some Ghanaian-born foreign citizens concerning the COVID-19 antigen tests conducted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



Videos of two returning passengers of Ghanaian descent went viral last week as they accused the government of exploitation in the conduct of the antigen tests at KIA.



One by name Mavis Boateng alleged that the tests conducted and the concomitant results are fake.



Another, name given as Ivy Ankrah, claimed passengers with foreign passports are only exploited, accusing officials of profiteering from the test fees.



Already, a former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, irked by the allegations, responded in a social media video.



A press release issued by the Director-General of the Service on Saturday, July 31 also responded to the said allegations.



“While the Ghana Health Service empathises with persons who test positive on arrival and the attendant stresses that such an event presents to passengers, we are also concerned at the many false reportage being circulated especially in social media,” Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye stated.



On Ms Boateng’s allegations, he indicated that it is “not true because the test conducted at KIA meets all international standards and is constantly being monitored by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)”.



“She demonstrated her allegations with a Covid-19 RDT kit which is not registered/approved by FDA for testing Covid-19 and therefore not recognised by our protocol.”



On Ms Ankrah, the GHS boss said her allegations were “very ludicrous and false because she was given a room to lodge at the Isolation Centre (Hotel) after testing positive at KIA but refused to enter the room and rather opted to stay at the lobby of the Hotel to mobilise other people who have tested positive to revolt against the security and health staff at the hotel”.



Ms Ankrah is still in isolation as her Day 3 tests still came positive.



“She will therefore be kept in isolation till she tests negative for COVID-19.”