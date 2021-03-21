'Ludicrous' - Domelevo's reaction after Akufo-Addo’s 21-page letter to CSOs

General News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

President Akufo-Addo has responded to some Civil Society Organizations who raised concerns over the ‘forced’ retirement of Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.



The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Against Corruption had claimed that the circumstances surrounding the decision to force Mr Domelovo into retirement suggest that the government has lost interest in fighting corruption.



“The questions regarding Mr Domelevo’s date of birth which formed the recent basis for the President’s letter were not handled in accordance with the Constitutional directive in Article 23. The actions of the office of the President and the Audit Service affirm our belief that Mr Domelevo has been unfairly targeted” they indicated.



The President has however insisted that he never undermined Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo.



In a 21-page response signed by his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante said the Auditor General was "not targeted or chased out of office as has been wrongfully suggested in the public domain"



“When the President assumed office, he worked and continues to work with all the constitutional office holders that had been appointed by his predecessor, former President Mahama including the Commissioner for CHRAJ, Mr Joseph Whittal, who, like Mr Domelevo, was appointed a few days to before Mr Mahama left office and the Chairperson of the National Commission of Civic Education Ms Josephine Nkrumah”



According to him, “It is noteworthy that nary a sound of caution or condemnation was heard from you or your colleagues in civil society when Mr. Domelevo was using his office to engage in such unacceptable and unconscionable conduct. Indeed, a less charitable perspective would be that this was a patent abuse of office. Yet, there was no chatter from our friends of Civil Society”



But it seems Ghanaians have not seen the last of the banter yet as the "forced-to-proceed-on-leave" Auditor-General fired a possible riposte to the President's 21-page letter.



In what may appear to be a reaction, howbeit snide, Daniel Domelevo wrote: "ludicrous" on his social media platform.



