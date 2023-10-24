Lower cost of medicine in the country – Medical and Dental C’cil to gov’t

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Medical and Dental Council (MDC) in Ghana is urging the government to implement policies to lower the high cost of medicines in the country.



The MDC Chairman, Prof. P.K. Nyame, stressed that expensive medications make quality healthcare unaffordable for many, particularly the elderly and the impoverished.



He called for increased support for local drug manufacturers to enable cost reduction and advocated for a review of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover a wider range of medicines.



The MDC made these recommendations during the induction of 508 new doctors on Saturday, 21 October 2023 in Accra.



The event also emphasized the importance of professionalism, ethical conduct, and serving in rural areas. Additionally, plans for a specialist training center for doctors and dentists were discussed.