Lower Manya: Mother of quintuplets pleads for public support

The mother of newly born quintuplets at Agormanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality is calling for public support as she is overwhelmed by the number of children she has given birth to.



According to Madam Helen Tettey who is a native of the community in the Eastern Region, a pregnancy scan she had taken showed her womb carrying a triplet.



However, after coming to the hospital and undergoing a cesarean section, it was broken to her that she had borne additional two babies which were not captured in the scan.



The birth of the five babies, all girls, has since become a source of worry to the 37-year-old mother who scrapes money together to take of her family.



The quintuplet in an incubator at the St. Martin De Porres Hospital

According to her, she already has five kids (three boys and twin girls) whom she struggles to feed. Thus, she is now a mother of ten.



Expressing her frustrations in an interview with Angel News, Madam Helen said, “I am troubled because I wasn’t expecting anything like this to happen. I don’t know what to do.”



She was regretful that the father of the first five kids had passed, a situation which has worsened her plights as a mother because according to her if he were alive, he would have supported her in catering for the children.



“I want people to help me take care of the kids. I can’t take care of them by myself alone. I want them to support in their feeding, schooling and health,” Madam Helen pleaded.