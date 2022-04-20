Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly raises Ghc975K revenue in 2021

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region raised some Ghc975,827.06 as internally generated funds (IGF) representing 82.2% of its targeted annual budget revenue of Ghc1,183,721.72 for 2021.



The Assembly further received Ghc9,029,411.31 from the central government out of an approved budget of Ghc25,585,641.70 for the year 2021, representing 35.29% of the budgeted amount.



These were contained in the State of the Municipal Address presented by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Area, Simon Kwaku Tetteh during the First Ordinary Meeting of the 4th Session of the 7th Assembly of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly.



The Assembly Chief noted that despite the achievements of the overall revenue objective for the year 2021 through the implementation of the Revenue Improvement Action Plan of the year under review, a number of challenges obstructed the Assembly’s revenue mobilization efforts.



Honorable Simon Kweku Tetteh mentioned the non-functioning of markets in the municipality with its effect on tolls and lorry park fees, frequent attacks on revenue collectors manning various revenue borders, inability to collect revenue from the Akuse area and the inability to collect monies from toilet operators as reasons for the shortfall in revenue mobilization for the year under review.



He however assured that management together with the Finance and Administration would continue to review and adopt measures to ensure that revenue collection is improved.



Other issues



Other issues considered at the meeting included expenditure on physical projects. According to the MCE, the Assembly spent large proportions of its revenue on infrastructural projects as he was of the firm belief that this would alleviate the plight and hardship of the people.



Acknowledging the deplorable state of some roads and choked drainage system in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, Mr. Tetteh said reshaping of some roads, pothole-patching and sectional improvement of some roads in the municipality had commenced addressing the problem.



On electrification projects, he disclosed that with 90% of works already carried out, the ongoing electrification project in the ‘Middle Belt’ was nearing completion with the installation of transformers. He furthered that the project when completed will connect communities such as Obelemanya, Wawase, Aplah, Aboben, Odokom and Ayemersu Kperti to the national grid.



The Assembly chief also touched on sanitation, security, agriculture, state of implementation of government flagship programmes and interventions amongst others.