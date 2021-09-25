Lower Manya Krobo MP provides water supply system to solve water challenges

Regional News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has initiated steps towards addressing the age-long water challenges confronting various Krobo communities.



The legislator has warmed the hearts of his constituents with the provision of a potable source of water for the people of about eight communities. The problem is direr during the dry season when most wells dry up.



The GHC30,000 mechanised community water supply system was over the weekend handed over to the people of Abanse, Lorm, Blonguanya, Manaam, Abude, Takpom, Osekuse, Saisi, and Bunam.



With this, the communities can now heave a sigh of relief as it goes a long way to deal with the drudgery of getting clean water.



The facility, Honorable Terlabi said is the first of several water supply systems he intends to put up to address the problem in other parts of the constituency.



He said though Krobo communities benefitted early from the provision of potable water, most of the pipelines are now broken.



“We have a water problem even though the Volta Lake is very close to us, some of the pipelines are no longer functional and since we are sitting on a waterbed, I decided to put up this water system for various communities,” he adds that prospecting for other waterbeds was ongoing to put up more of the facility.



He said though three of the water systems were targeted for construction in this area alone, the water cable was only found at this location, adding that assessments were ongoing to possibly put up all three water systems at Abanse to serve the adjoining communities.









To ensure the water system lasts long to serve its purpose, the lawmaker urged the beneficiaries to ensure its proper maintenance.



Asafoatse Teye Mami of Abanse while underscoring the need for water to humanity, thanked the MP for the gesture and urged him to extend his developmental agenda to other needy areas of the constituency.



He said the community was ever ready to support him to discharge his statutory responsibilities.



A water management committee was also established to oversee the running of the facility.