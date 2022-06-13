Lower Axim traditional authority donates to Ada M/A basic school

Regional News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: Nana Osei, Contributor

The Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of Lower Axim Traditional Area in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, in collaboration with his development partner NU Bay Beach Resort, Agyan near Axim and operated by Nii Amaa Ollennu, has donated ten (10) teacher tables and chairs worth Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Cedis (GH 8,700) to the staff and management of the Akonu-Domunli and Agyan MA Basic School.



The presentation was made by HRM Awulae Attibrukusu III, the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area and President of the Axim Traditional Council, and was supported by Nana Awuza III, the Divisional Chief of Otupai and Sanahene of Lower Axim Traditional Area, on June 9th, Thursday, 2022, at the forecourt of the school in Akonu.



In presenting the items to the school's headmaster, HRM Awulae Attibrukusu III, the area's Paramount Chief, urged the staff to ensure that the items are kept in good condition and that discipline is instilled in the students.



He also hinted that his council will offer scholarships to brilliant but needy students who excel in their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and that he will enlist the help of some companies and charitable individuals to renovate and restock the primary department with learning materials.



In his remarks, the Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of the area, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa emphasised that the presentation was timely and necessary because it will go a long way toward augmenting and, to some extent, mitigate the inconveniences experienced by teachers over the years due to the unavailability of tables and chairs for the teachers to use.



He added that his office did not relent in its promise to honour the appeal made by the school's head recently resulting in the collaborative effort with his development partners to galvanise the needed resources to secure the tables and chairs.



Nana Nkwantabisa also stated that he and his development partners will continue to support the school with other teaching and learning materials in order to promote and enhance good education in the three fishing communities, and promised to convert all of the blackboards in the primary department of the school into whiteboards, as well as purchase some playing kits for the children in the pre-school department.



The Sanahene of the Lower Axim Traditional Area and Chief of Otupai, Nana Awuza III, urged the students to take their studies seriously and refrain from engaging in activities that would jeopardise their future aspirations to be useful members of society and their respective families.



Mr. Emmanuel Tawia Ebissah, Headmaster of the Akonu-Domunli and Agyan M/A Basic School on behalf of his staff commended Nana Nkwantabisa and Nu Bay Beach Resort, as well as the traditional council



He recounted some of the school's successes over the years, particularly in the BECE, where some of its candidates excelled and gained admissions into some of the country's grade 'A and B' schools, and appealed to the Paramount Chief HRM Awulea Attibrukusu III to use his position to connect the school to external educational partners in other to support in enhancing the teaching and learning as well as training of the teachers.