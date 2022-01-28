Low interest in data protection worrying - Sylvia Appiah

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Data protection would enhance operations of organisations - Sylvia Appiah



You have to know what the data you are collecting would be used for - CEO



There should be more education on data collection, Teki Akuetteh



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Information Governance Solutions, Sylvia Appiah, has lamented the lack of interest by organizations in ensuring that data they collect is protected.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast show, the CEO said most organisations are not interested in data protection because they do not know its benefits.



“I think a lot of organisations don’t have a clue about data protection …the most powerful thing to do is ask questions and exercise our rights,” Appiah was quoted by asaaseradio.



She also said even though there are policies and notices on data collection, most organisations do not know what the information they collecting will be used for.



“The data you’re collecting, who is it going to be shared with and how is it going to be secured? I think it’s important that we pay attention to privacy even though there are long policies and notices we have to read,” she said.



Sylvia Appiah, therefore, advised organisations to invest more in data protection to enhance their operations.



In a remark, the executive director of Africa Digital Rights Hub, Teki Akuetteh said there should be more awareness creation on data protection.



“We have a long way to go with awareness in the country. I don’t think we’re doing enough. Unfortunately, we are seeing this sector and we’re not giving it the needed attention.



“Data protection laws form a basis of creating an ecosystem of trust and reliance. You don’t want to get a point where the system collapses and we will get there if things are not done right,” Teki Akuetteh added.