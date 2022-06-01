You are here: HomeNews2022 06 01Article 1550756

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Lovers flogging: Police invites Wa sub-chiefs, others

The lovers were flogged by some youths in the town The lovers were flogged by some youths in the town

The Wa Divisional Police command has invited some chiefs and others involved in the flogging of two lovers caught on a viral sex tape in Wa, the Upper West regional capital.

The perpetrators of the crime against the two lovers are expected to appear before the police for interrogation today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The Wa Divisional police crime officer, Chief Superintendent Raymond Manteau, told the media that all those involved, including some sub-chiefs under Wala Naa Fuseini Pelpuo, have been invited.

He noted that the Wala Naa was not present at his palace when the two lovers were flogged by some angry youth in the municipality at the forecourt of his palace.

The lovers, a 22-year-old tricycle driver and his 18-year-old girlfriend, who is a ticket seller, were allegedly caught on video having sex.

Some youth of the community dragged the lovers to Wa Naa’s palace on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, to report them.

The youth then decided to parade the lovers in front of the palace.

They then tied them to a pole and flogged them.

