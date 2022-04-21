Losing election 2024 will implode NDC – Ben Ephson

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Seasoned pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson, has predicted doom for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should it lose in the next general elections.



According to him, the NDC losing election in 2024 will be a huge blow to the party, dampen morale, and possibly lead to the party’s downfall.



“There will be an implosion in the NDC if they lose election 2024,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



The European Intelligence Unit (EIU) says the NDC has a higher prospect of winning the 2024 elections but that could elude the party if former President John Dramani Mahama leads it as flagbearer.



Portions of the EIU report read;



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024.



“Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term.



“The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation, and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.



“The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections.”



Reacting to the report, Ben Ephson argues the prediction is not realistic. He insists an opinion poll carried out two and a half years before an election cannot predict the results of the election in 2024.



“The EIU is undertaking a five-year projection but you can’t project two and a half years ahead of an election who will win it. Especially when the main contender is yet to elect a flagbearer. Two and a half years is a long time to determine or decide who wins an election,” he reiterated.



