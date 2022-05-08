You are here: HomeNews2022 05 08Article 1532960

General News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lordina Mahama’s sweet message to mothers on Mother’s Day

Former First Lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama

Mother's Day being marked globally

Former First Lady appreciates mothers on Mother's Day

Let's celebrate our mother's love, Lordina Mahama

Former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, has joined in the celebration of mothers on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Taking to Facebook to express her heartfelt gratitude to mothers and all who play motherly roles in the lives of people, Lordina Mahama described the love of a mother as an unending one.

She added that a mother's arm is the best place for all to cry during troubling times.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former first lady of Ghana entreated Ghanaians to appreciate their mothers as well as show them love on this day.

"A mother's love is unending. It is unconditional. A mother's arm is the best place to cry. Let's celebrate our mother's love," Lordina Mahama's post read.

Read Lordina Mahama's Facebook post below.

