Lordina Mahama renovates Girls dormitory at alma mater, Ghanasco

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has sponsored the repainting and replacement of nets at a girl's dormitory at the Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) located in Tamale.



Lordina, who is an old student of the school undertook the renovations at the girl’s dormitory, known as the Lordina Block.



Her gesture coincided with a similar initiative undertaken by her husband, former President John Dramani Mahama, who on Friday, November 26, 2021, handed over two renovated Boys Dormitory blocks at the school - the Cabral and Gbanzaba houses.



Mahama, also an old student, accompanied by some friends from Cabral House joined other old students at a short ceremony to hand over the building which has received a major facelift with a new roof, complete electrical re-wiring, new ceilings, installation of fans, and recasting of all the concrete floors.



Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama who was a House Prefect of the Amilcar Cabral House said, “it was a nostalgic feeling returning and reconnecting with some of my mates and seniors”.



Mr. Mahama added that “renovating and modernizing the building that houses the Cabral and Gbanzaba Houses, when the state of the structure was brought to my attention, is my hearty contribution to improving conditions for learning for our children."