Lordina Mahama financed Koku Anyidoho's campaign – Nii Lantey Vanderpuye alleges

National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has accused former General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho, of being ungrateful to former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to the MP, Koku, despite being a benefactor of the benevolence of former President Mahama, has rather decided to return the favour with disdain for the former President.



"Koku's campaign as deputy general secretary was partly financed by me and Lordina Mahama. Ask him who the Land Cruiser he went around the entire country to campaign with belongs to. It was mine. Who was giving him money to fuel the car? Lordina Mahama and Julius Debrah. We don't want to talk.



"I won't say everything, but what I can say is that if there is anyone justified to be bitter because of ingratitude, it is rather John Mahama who should get hurt. But President Mahama is all forgiven; he has forgotten about it. Every day he keeps asking what the problem with Koku is? It worries him because he loves him. Lordina calls me sometimes and asks what the problem with my brother is," he stated during an interview on Power FM.



Koku Anyidoho, who served as director of communications at the presidency during the era of the late President Mills, fell out with former President Mahama, who was vice president under the late President.



Following the demise of President Mills, Koku Anyidoho also fell out with the NDC after he lost his bid to move from the party's deputy general secretary to the general secretary position.



But according to Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Koku, who feeds on attention, has allowed that trait to lead him into a state of bitterness which is causing his own downfall.



"The message I have is that those who love him should call him and advise him that he is hurting himself. I looked at him yesterday and I realized he looks older than me even though I am more advanced in age than him. This is because he is engulfed with bitterness. He does not listen to advice," the MP stated.



Koku Anyidoho has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of harbouring hatred toward him.



He also accused the former President of undermining the late President Mills when he was his vice.







