General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lord Commey did not order military officer to shoot Ablekuma Central polling station victim – Office

Director of Operations at the Presidency, Dr. Lord Commey

The Office of the Director of Operations at the Presidency has reacted to suggestions that its boss, Dr. Lord Commey ordered a military officer to shoot at an unarmed civilian during disturbances at a polling centre in the Ablekuma Central Constituency on December 7.



Abass Iddrisu, the victim of the incident died on Wednesday December 16, at the Korle Teaching Hospital.



A post by one Koku Peter on Facebook mentions Lord Commey as the one who ordered the shooting of Abass Iddrisu.



In a statement released on December, 16, 2020, Lord Commey’s office distanced him from the allegations.



It stated that Dr Lord Commey does not have a military officer as bodyguard and that his personal bodyguard was not part of the Election Security Taskforce.



“The attention of the Office of the Director of Operations at the Presidency has been drawn to a trending report on social media regarding the unfortunate death of one Iddrisu Abass who was alleged to have sustained gun injuries at the Ablekuma Central Collation Center on December 7, 2020 and the mischievous attempt to wrap Dr. Lord Oblitey Commey, and blame him for the regrettable death of the youngman”.



“We wish to state unequivocally that Lord Commey had no knowledge, and or had not ordered or sent anyone to open fire on anyone. At no time did the Security assigned to him (Lord Commey) open any fire on any civilian. That Security assigned to Lord Commey, though trained and licensed to carry sidearm, is not a Military Personnel” excerpts of the statement read.



The office, therefore, warned the persons fabricating the stories to stop and urged Ghanaians to disregard such statements.



“Let it be place on record, that the Director Operations was nowhere near the Collation Center. You are by a copy of this release please requested to desist from smearing and injuring a reputation that has been built over the decades. We enjoined the public to treat the information with utmost contempt it deserves”.

