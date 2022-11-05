Looming China-Taiwan conflict will have a greater effect on Ghana just like Russia-Ukraine war - Oppong-Nkrumah warns

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has warned of a possible "third problem" that can worsen the country's economy despite the dire effect of the Russia-Ukraine war which the government has identified as a prime cause of Ghana's economic crisis.



Mr Oppong-Nkrumah expressed his disappointment in the Ghanaian media over the lack of attention on China's possible takeover of Taiwan which is a matter of concern to other countries.



Instead, there are calls for the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to accept the blame and apologize to Ghanaians for the economic crisis under his government.



Key personalities in the country including Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah called on Akufo-Addo to apologize to the good people of Ghana during his State address on the economy on October 30 but reacting to these calls on Asempa FM, Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained that the 'mess' was not created by the government. He was quick to once again cite the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy.



"The president admitted that we are in crisis. There was a part in his speech where he noted that we can't take lightly the situation despite the global crisis...some people were expecting something different and let's not reduce the conversation to that. They wanted to hear the president take the blame and apologise.



"There is a third problem coming, do you know that China has extended the tenure of office for president Xi Jinping? They have extended it by an extra five years...his attempt to annex Taiwan. If indeed China carries on with its plans, its case will be similar to Russia-Ukraine. Can you imagine the damage, especially with the increase in crude oil prices? If indeed China attacks Taiwan, what will be the implication?" he quizzed.



The Minister sounding the alarm added: "News outlets in other countries are analyzing the implication this possible attack will have on them but in our case, we haven't taken a look at it but when it happens and we spell out the implications they will say it is pure fabrications but these are the realities in the world we live in. It is therefore not a matter of the president accepting blame because that's not the matter of fact."



The Chinese are seeking full control of the Taiwan island which was historically under their control back in the 17th Century.



China's president, Xi Jinping is seeking a "reunification" with Taiwan. The use of force in fulfilling this takeover has not been ruled out according to reports.











