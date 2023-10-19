Look sharp, ignore 'bitter, angry' candidates – Samira Bawumia begs NPP delegates

Politics of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Second Lady Samira Bawumia has warned delegated of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the potential consequences of landing into opposition.



In a recent address to some party faithful, she urged them to remain cohesive and focused on retaining power in the 2024 election.



Even though GhanaWeb cannot verify when the said video was filmed, it started circulating on social media platforms on October 18, 2023.



"The election we are heading towards is one that is consequential for the party, so we do not want to make a mistake, we need to show a united front, so all of us should stand in a direction where we can get the power,” she said.



The Second Lady expressed her concerns about some candidates who, in her view, are pushing the party towards the opposition.



She urged party members to be cautious and not follow those candidates she described as "bitter and angry."



Addressing the said candidates, she stated, “And those going around campaigning with bitterness and anger, claiming we should go into opposition, do we support that?



"He is saying they have taken you for a fool and you haven't gotten benefits, but let me ask you? If you go into opposition would you get anything? If you go into opposition, do you have a minister that you can go to and ask for something? If you go into opposition, do you have a DCE that you can ask something?” she asked.



She suggested that those candidates seemed content, implying that they and their family are satisfied, while the rest of the party faithful would bear the brunt of opposition.



"Maybe he is satisfied, the wife is satisfied, his children are all satisfied, and he doesn’t have any worries, when he drags us into opposition, he is okay so we have to look sharp? Or is that not so? We should look sharp."



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





