Look beyond one-off monetary benefits and vote for me – Afriyie Akoto to NPP delegates

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former agriculture minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to vote massively for him in the November 4 presidential primary.



The election, according to the aspiring presidential candidate, is not a make-or-break contest.



He stated that he was making an earnest and passionate plea to delegates to vote for him as a presidential candidate.



He described the election as a pivotal historical decision for the NPP, and he wondered if they could break the eight-year jinx.



His campaign has been influenced by his vision for the party and the country, he claims.



”The vision is inspired by the liberal philosophy of the founding fathers of our tradition. The current low morale in the party requires drastic reforms and the urgent introduction of new approaches to give hope to activists in particular. My vision for the nation is well-known to all Ghanaians. It is to give priority to agriculture and the allocation of public resources to support small and large-scale farmers to generate the needed resources to fund our economic development.”



He said he has conducted the most issue-based campaign so far compared to the other candidates.



He added, ”With my coming victory, which is almost certain for Saturday, all members of our party can come together and campaign for victory in 2024. We desperately need unity within our ranks and outside our ranks if we are to break the 8”.



He appealed to delegates to look beyond one-off monetary benefits, consider the party, and elect him as the presidential candidate.