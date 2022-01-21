Long queues frustrating registrants of SIM cards in Krachi East

Regional News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: GNA

Prospective registrants of MTN formed long winding queues as early as 0500 hours of Thursday hoping to have their SIM cards verified after an earlier registration on their phones.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to the centre sighted how young and old were struggling to be attended to amidst misunderstandings over who came first and who was receiving protocol treatment.



The GNA gathered that some registrants had even traveled from the hinterlands to be in Dambai, the Oti Regional capital for SIM reregistration.



Mr Joseph Mensah, appealed to the National Communications Authority (NCA) and other network operators to recruit young men and women to help speed up the process.



Madam Rose Babijome, a businesswoman, said the Ghana card was enough to avoid the stress people had to endure.



Information gathered by the GNA indicated that the MTN officials could only reregister 100 people in a day, when the service was available and 50 people if the network was slow.