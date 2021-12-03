'Lone fighter' Sosu spotted chanting peace amidst parliament chaos

Politics of Friday, 3 December 2021

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, was in parliament this past week after having been missing from the House a few weeks earlier.



While he might not have contributed directly in the debates on the floor of the House on the 2022 budget, he sure wasn’t left out of things.



On Wednesday, December 1, 2022, amidst the pandemonium that was happening in the Chamber, the lenses of GhanaWeb caught the anti-corruption campaigner doing something quite interesting.



Spotting a plain blue-black kaftan, standing on his feet and with his microphone turned on, the MP zoomed into his own singing zone, singing completely different songs from what the majority of his other colleagues were singing, even as they played out from the speakers.



“Oman nu se ebeye yie,” “Yen ara yasaase ni,” and on and on, Francis-Xavier sang through the microphone as someone kept interjecting with the question, “Who is that?”



But the Madina MP was not in the least bothered as he continued to explore his own world of singing, as if to calm his own storm.



The day’s proceeding was presided over by the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.



The House was debating on the controversial approval of the 2022 budget and the attempts by the Minority to overturn that decision when things got tensed and chaotic.



Watch Francis-Xavier Sosu here:



