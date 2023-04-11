‘London bridge is falling down’ – Koku Anyidoho reacts to Suhuyini blasting NDC national executives

Politics of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that he has been vindicated by recent outbursts by NDC Members of Parliament against the party’s national leadership.



In a tweet shared on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Koku Anyidoho said that the MPs are now rising up against the bad leadership of the party’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and former President John Dramani Mahama.



He added that he was insulted when he warned NDC members against voting for Asiedu Nketiah to become the party’s leader.



“London bridge is falling down …”. What I have been saying for years - for which I was called names, is unfolding before our very eyes.



“The NDC is being destroyed by the BAD leadership of John Mahama, & Asiedu-Nketiah. MPs are now rebelling; Armageddon,” parts of the post the former deputy general secretary shared read.



Koku Anyidoho made these remarks while reacting to a video of Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini, blasting the national leadership of his party, the NDC, accusing them of sleeping on their real responsibilities.



A visibly angry Suhuyini, whiles speaking on Accra-based Pan African TV, said the current situation where the leadership are seeking to coach parliament was totally wrong and inimical.



He holds that the leadership should be managing core party business along with its leadership in Parliament.



“This is something I have said at the risk of being ostracized from the party. Party leaders are not chosen to manage Parliament. They are not chosen to be coaches of Parliament. They are chosen to run the party alongside Parliament.



“So, when they have a debate in Parliament and the parliamentarians win that debate, you expect the national organizers, the women’s organizers, the chairmen and the secretary to be massing people up on the street.



“To complement what Parliament is doing, but when what we have is executives sitting on the bench coaching Parliament, that will not take us to victory. Our party leaders must begin to wake up and understand that the 2024 elections will not be won in Parliament. It will not be won by the work of any parliamentarian,” he stressed.



View Koku Anyidoho’s tweet plus a video of Suhuyini’s comments below:





Oyiwa????????. “London bridge is falling down …”. What I have been saying for years - for which I was called names, is unfolding before our very eyes. The NDC is being destroyed by the BAD leadership of John Mahama, & Asiedu-Nketiah. MPs are now rebelling; Armageddon???? pic.twitter.com/YZYzcOMkbT — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) April 11, 2023

